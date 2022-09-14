Cardi B donates $100,000 to her Bronx middle school during emotional visit

Cardi B is helping her community with a very generous donation. The successful rapper visited her former middle school in the Bronx, New York, and got emotional, surprising the students at the auditorium.

“I hope today is not a tearjerker day for me,” Cardi said in a video on Instagram. The singer announced that she is donating $100,000 to the school for activities focusing in tutoring, music and dance programs.

She also shared some of her experiences in high school, including “a lot of bad decisions,” and encouraged students to think about their future ahead.

Cardi B speaking to the youth at her old school in the Bronx today. Cardi also donate 100k that will help the students tremendously 🥹 pic.twitter.com/4RTtoTicQu — bri 💎 (@DearBelcalis) September 13, 2022

“This middle school, IS 232 in the Bronx, has a very special place in my heart! It turned me from an 11 year old girl into a little teenage adult. Kids in the Bronx have to grow up quickly do to our circumstances and our environment,” Cardi explained. “I hope my donation can help create an amazing after school program that will help kids stay out the streets or a troubled home.”

Fans of the musician praised her for the inspiring donation, taking to social media to share their thoughts. “Cardi really has a heart of gold and I love it when people are able to see it on full display,” one person wrote, while someone else commentedM “That will help the students tremendously.”

HAPPENING NOW: Cardi B announces she’s donating $100K to I.S. 232 in the Bronx, where she used to be a student. @NBCNewYork#nbc4nypic.twitter.com/2w597RKWhz — Kay Angrum (@kayangrum) September 13, 2022

Cardi wore an all-red ensemble, looking chic and sharing her excitement to be among the students, waving for them and posing with the kids.

She also explained that she wants the students to have fun while they learn, donating the money for “after school activities, maybe tutoring, or maybe something fun, maybe a music program!”