Watch Cardi B’s daughter as she adorably sings along to Lady Gaga

Cardi B’s household listens to Lady Gaga. She shared a video of her daughter, Kulture, singing along to “Bad Romance” and excitedly repeating the song once it was over.

©Cardi B



Kulture was in shock as she played the song over and over.

The video was shared on her Instagram story, with Cardi writing “She really is my daughter. If you know you know,” alluding to her own appreciation for Lady Gaga, which longtime fans know about.

While Gaga and Cardi B have never collaborated, Cardi has often talked about how much she loves Gaga’s music. On Twitter, she shared that she performed “Bad Romance” as a senior in high school, which prompted a reply from Lady Gaga herself.

“Fun fact : I performed this song at my school talent show when I was a junior …Performed bad romance when I was a senior,” wrote Cardi. A fan shared the clip in question, showing Cardi dressed in all red and performing the song on her school’s stage. Gaga retweeted it and wrote, “I LIVE!”

Fun fact : I performed this song at my school talent show when I was a junior …Performed bad romance when I was a senior. https://t.co/zUk1O9jHI6 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 23, 2022

Lady Gaga has been performing for over a decade now, making music that has impacted dozens of artists. In a recent TikTok video, Alicia Keys talked about the possibility of collaborating with Lady Gaga and was very excited, sharing the idea on Twitter.

“Me and gaga need a song. Piano vibes, don’t you think?” said Keys, which understandably got a lot of fans very excited. We’ll have to wait and see for Gaga’s new musical project and whether or not she collaborates with other beloved artists.