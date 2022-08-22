Alicia Keys teases possible duet with Lady Gaga

Fans think Alicia Keys and Lady Gaga would make an amazing song together. Keys agrees.

In a TikTok Q&A, Keys answered some fan questions and talked about Lady Gaga, specifically, a photo of the two where Keys is kissing Gaga’s cheek.

@aliciakeys I love ysll do much!! Thank you for alllll the love back💜💜💜 #KEYS2 out nowww! What do u think about me and @ladygaga? 😘😘 ♬ original sound - Alicia Keys

“‘We would love to hear about your experiences with Lady Gaga or your favorite songs,’” read Keys. “This was when she came up for the Grammys showing superlove. me and gaga need a song. piano vibes, don’t you think?” said Keys. She followed up these statements with an encouraging tweet. “If me and Lady Gaga collab,” she wrote, tagging some exploding emojis and a gif of The Prince of Bel Air fainting on the couch.

She also replied to one of her comments on TikTok. “Yes you and Lady Gaga need to do a great song for America,” wrote someone. Keys replied, “Right!!!” with some purple emojis.

While Keys comments appear to be made in passing, her followers lost it on TikTok and Twitter, sharing their excitement with memes and lots of screaming, and even offering some suggestions for the style of the song.

“PLEASE WE ARE BEGGING AND CRYING,” wrote a user.

Girl On Fire type of song pleek pic.twitter.com/Ydiy2Tek06 — Mike  (@mikeonreplay) August 15, 2022

Lady Gaga hasn’t replied to any of the tweets and is currently in the midst of her Chromatica Ball, which continues until mid-September.

For her part, Alicia Keys is also on tour, making stops across different locations in a variety of countries. Her tour has scheduled dates through the end of September, and stops across the United States and Canada.