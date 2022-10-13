Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift to embark on stadium tours in 2023!

Good news for all music lovers out there! Three of the most successful musicians in the world are seemingly preparing for stadium tours next year. Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift are giving fans what they want, getting ready for world domination in 2023.

Fans of Taylor Swift continue to share their excitement for her highly anticipated album ‘Midnights,’ set to be released October 21, 2021, with a special Lana Del Rey collaboration. The singer recently explained that she was “grateful” for their upcoming song ‘Snow on the Beach,’ as she is a big fan of Lana.

And with a new era beginning for Taylor, it’s only natural that a new summer tour is set to be announced, following the release of her album and visuals.

Beyoncé recently surprised her fans in July, with her incredible new album ‘Renaissance.’ The iconic singer teased the visuals for her groundbreaking project, however fans are still awaiting for the big announcement, which is expected to include multiple music videos, and reportedly a big tour, hopefully with some special guests, as she included many collaborations in her fan-favorite project.

And while a Rihanna tour might sound unprobable at the moment, new reports are revealing that following her long awaited return to the stage for the 2023 Super Bowl, taking place on February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the talented singer will be heading back on the road for a stadium tour, which is expected to be a total success, as her previous Anti World Tour achieved $110 million from 75 shows.