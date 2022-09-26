Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show! Is she releasing new music soon?

For years fans of Rihanna have witnessed how she has invested all her energy in the beauty and fashion industry with her companies, Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty; now, the superstar will return to the entertainment industry to headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show!

RiRi took to social media to share a captionless photo of the hand holding a football. At the same time, the National Football League posted the same image, writing, “Let’s GO.”

The Super Bowl LVII will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The big sporting event will be in partnership with Apple Music, replacing longtime sponsor Pepsi.

Rihanna turned down the invitation to headline the halftime show in 2019 to support Colin Kaepernick. “Absolutely. I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people,” Rihanna told Vogue magazine at the time.

The star’s upcoming show follows performances by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Is Rihanna releasing new music soon?

In 2020, Pharrell Williams revealed Rihanna is working on her ninth studio album. In an interview with Allure, the “Happy” singer said that RiRi is so focused on her upcoming music that it feels like she is from outer space.

“Rih is in a different place right now,” the star said. “Like, wow. She’s from a different world.” According to Williams, Rihanna might be from Venus. “I‘m willing to bet, because Venus is gaseous, that if they had a telescope that could zoom through all that s---, you’d see Rih laying there naked.”