Rihanna might expand her beauty empire into the hair care industry

Rihanna gave birth recently but is ready to return to work. The singer, actress, and businesswomen is reportedly planning to launch a hair care line under her successful Fenty brand.

Billboard informed the 34-year-old filed two applications for Fenty Hair with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. According to the publication, her collection would include “accessories such as hair bands, bows, clips, ribbons, scrunchies, wigs, curlers, pins, brushes, combs, and more.”

Earlier this year, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. The child was born on May 13 in Los Angeles, though the couple hasn’t revealed the little one’s name just yet.

A$AP and Rih first announced their pregnancy back in January, dropping a maternity photoshoot that featured the pair walking hand-in-hand through New York City.

Just one month later, the “Diamonds” singer talked to Extra about her life as a mother-to-be, admitting pregnancy made her pretty exhausted.

Rihanna has proved that she excels at any venture she undertakes. She is a music icon, trendsetter, businesswoman, actress, philanthropist, beauty mogul, lingerie designer, skincare enthusiast, a working mom — and now cuisine connoisseur? Well, yes! The Barbados native secured a few interesting trademarks in 2020, including tableware.

On August 6, Riri’s company Roraj Trade LLC filed a trademark application named “SORRY, I’M BOOKED” that spans from items like knives, forks, and spoons, to cookbooks and hot sauce. Among other goods and services stated in the document, we can find ”downloadable electronic publications in the nature of e-books in the field of culinary topics, cooking, and recipes; utensils for barbecues, aprons,” and so much more.

Although, as of this writing, is still a mystery what type of food Rih might be sharing in her cookery book, we can all speculate that she might stay true to her Caribbean roots and share some family recipes.