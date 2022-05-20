Chris Brown seemingly congratulates ex Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

The world screamed congratulations Thursday after it was revealed that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy into the world. Following the news, the singer’s ex-boyfriend Chris Brown seemingly congratulated the couple on his Instagram story, writing, “CONGRATULATIONS“ with a praying hands emoji, a red heard, and a pregnant woman. While the singer did not tag Rih Rih, the timing seems too coincidental.
Jennifer Garner and John Miller’s relationship has been compared to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s
Bruce Willis’ wife Emma calls Demi Moore’s Cannes throwback ‘beautiful’
Brown and Rihanna have had a less than perfect past. The “With You” singer pleaded guilty to felony assault in 2009 after a shocking incident took place the night of the Grammys. The singer was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to stay 50 yards away from her, but they did have a brief reconciliation in 2012, which Rih later called a “mistake.” “I wasn’t going to let anybody’s opinion get in the way of that. Even if it’s a mistake, it’s my mistake.” she told Rolling Stone in 2013.
The Fenty founder told Oprah Winfrey in 2012 that she had forgiven the singer after repairing her relationship with her father, who was abusive to her mother. “I repaired my relationship with my dad. I was so angry with him, and I was just angry about a lot of things from my childhood, and I couldn’t separate him as a husband from him as a father,” she told the host. Speaking about Brown, she explained, “I realized that what it was is I had to forgive him because I cared about him still. And the minute I let go of that, I started living again.”
Almost a decade has passed since the young lovers called it quits, and they have both moved on for good. While this is Rihanna’s first child, Brown is the father of 3 children whom he shares with three different women.
In April, he confirmed the birth of Lovely Symphani Brown on Instagram, “I gave you life, but really, you gave me mine. HAPPY 3 months my little firecracker!” He wrote along with a photo. Lovely’s older siblings are 7-year-old daughter Royalty, whom he welcomed with Nia Guzman, and 2-year-old son Aeko Catori, whom he shares with Ammika Harris.