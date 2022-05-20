Chris Brown seemingly congratulates ex Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

The world screamed congratulations Thursday after it was revealed that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy into the world. Following the news, the singer’s ex-boyfriend Chris Brown seemingly congratulated the couple on his Instagram story, writing, “CONGRATULATIONS“ with a praying hands emoji, a red heard, and a pregnant woman. While the singer did not tag Rih Rih, the timing seems too coincidental.



Brown and Rihanna have had a less than perfect past. The “With You” singer pleaded guilty to felony assault in 2009 after a shocking incident took place the night of the Grammys. The singer was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to stay 50 yards away from her, but they did have a brief reconciliation in 2012, which Rih later called a “mistake.” “I wasn’t going to let anybody’s opinion get in the way of that. Even if it’s a mistake, it’s my mistake.” she told Rolling Stone in 2013.