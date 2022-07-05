Rihanna becomes America’s youngest self-made billionaire woman with a $1.4 billion net worth

Rihanna is making history once again! Now becoming America’s youngest self-made billionaire woman, with an updated net worth of $1.4 billion from her successful career in different industries, fashion, music and skincare.

The 34-year-old musician and businesswoman, who is currently enjoying her journey as a new mom and “barely leaves” her baby’s side, has ranked 21st in Forbes’ annual list of America’s richest self-made women for the third year in a row, being the only billionaire under 40 on the coveted list.

Rihanna has even knocked Kim Kardashian to the next place on the list. The 41-year-old reality TV star is second place and is followed by her famous sister Kylie Jenner.

But the artist is not focused in making money, as she previously shared her thoughts after her incredible fortune. “I never thought I’d make this much money, so a number is not going to stop me from working,” she confessed during an interview with The New York Times.

Rihanna has shown her amazing work ethic, after successfully dominating the music industry, she went on to create Fenty Beauty, from which she owns 50 percent, Fenty Skin, and Savage X Fenty, which is valued at $3 billion or more, with Rihanna owning 30 percent of the company.

The star is also focusing on her philantrophy foundation, the Clara Lionel Foundation, which aims to “support and fund groundbreaking education and climate resilience initiatives,” recently donating $15 million to several climate change organizations, focusing on vulnerable communities, including Black, indigineous, and LGBTQ groups