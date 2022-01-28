Rihanna donates $15 million to help vulnerable communities affected by climate change

Rihanna has donated $15 million to several climate change organizations, focusing on vulnerable communities, including Black, indigineous, and LGBTQ groups, through her Clara Lionel Foundation named after her grandparents in 2012.

The 33-year-old star is known for supplying relief for different causes, recently giving millions of dollars for COVID-19 relief support groups worldwide.

This time Rihanna has donated money to the Climate Justice Alliance, the Indigenous Environmental Network, the Movement for Black Lives, the Black Feminist Fund, the Caribbean Youth Environment Network, among others, fighting for climate justice in the Caribbean and the United States.

“Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of color and island nations facing the brunt of climate change,” Rihanna explained.

The generous donation was made in partnership with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorse’s #StartSmall fund, with the Clara Lionel Foundation inviting other organizations to support these vulnerable communities.

“These grants support entities focused on and led by women, youth, Black, Indigenous, people of color and LGBTQIA+ communities,” the Clara Lionel Foundation stated; “We invite others to join us in elevating, funding and supporting these groups and others who are on the frontlines of the climate justice movement.”

The singer and entrepreneur was reported to have an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion in 2021, followed by Oprah as the wealthiest female entertainer.