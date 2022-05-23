Rihanna ‘barely leaves’ her baby boy’s side, in ‘awe’ of her first child with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is still soaking up all of the wonderful things about her baby boy almost two weeks after becoming a mom for the first time.

The Fenty founder and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first baby together on May 13. Now, a source close to the couple iis telling PEOPLE about their new journey, saying are “doing great” as they take on their new roles as parents.

“Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great. Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him,” the insider said. “She really was so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting her son was of course extremely special too.”

The source went on to talk more about the billionaire, saying, “Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom. She wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby.”

Plus, according to the source, Rih “doesn’t seem rushed to get back to work” and “very much enjoys spending quiet time with her baby.”

Justt last week, following their bundle of joy making his grand entrance, another source told the mag that the couple was at home in Los Angeles with their newborn.

“Rihanna is doing well,” they revealed. “They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom.”

The “Diamonds” singer first revealed that she was expecting with her her longtime-friend-turned-boyfriend A$AP Rocky back in January. After she was photographed debuting her baby bump in New York City, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna was “excited to be a mom” and “couldn’t be happier.”