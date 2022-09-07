Madison Beer is Fenty Beauty’s latest brand ambassador

Rihanna’s brand, Fenty Beauty recently announced Madison Beer as its newest brand ambassador. The young American singer is joining other celebs like “Outer Banks” Madison Bailey, Kane Lim from “Bling Empire,” and Nikita Kering, Award-winning Kenyan musician, all who represent the cosmetic line.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to share the news that she had joined the Fenty family and posted a stunning photo during the shoot of her latest music video. In the photo she is wearing a sequin black gown and in the caption she thanks the brand for making her a face partner and mentions that Fenty’s foundation Eaze Drop was on set.

When Madison was asked what does becoming a part of the Fenty Family means to her, she responed: “It’s truly a dream. I’ve been such a long time fan of literally everything Rihanna does, so to be asked to be a part of this amazing community she’s created was a real pinch me moment.” The star also shared what she loves most about Fenty Beauty.

“I idolize Rihanna, and knowing that she created Fenty Beauty to make beauty more accessible to people of all different skin types and tones is a perfect example of why. These products were created with so much thought and attention to detail, their quality is unmatched.”