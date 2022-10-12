Taylor Swift praises Lana Del Rey for upcoming collaboration: ‘An honor and a privilege’

Taylor Swift is sharing her excitement about the highly anticipated collaboration between her and Lana Del Rey, for Taylor’s album ‘Midnights,’ which is set to be released October 21.

The two successful musicians collaborated in one of the tracks, titled ‘Snow on the Beach.’ Taylor gave fans some details about the song, and revealed she was thrilled to have Lana on her album, as she is one of her favorite artists.

“‘Snow on the Beach’ featuring Lana Del Rey is track four on Midnights and I cannot get through that sentence without grinning because I am such a massive fan of Lana Del Rey,” Taylor said.

The singer says the song is about “falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment.”

Taylor explained to her fans that Lana is “one of the best musical artists ever,” and praised her for her talent, hoping that fans will like the collaboration as much as they did.

“The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege and the fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I’m gonna be grateful for life,” Taylor said. “Absolutely love her, and I really hope you love the song as much as I do.”

She also gave an explanation about the title of the love song. “You’re kind of looking around going like, ‘Wait, is this real? Is this a dream? Is this for real? Is this happening? Is it really happening?’” she said. “Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”