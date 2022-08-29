Taylor Swift shimmers in starry outfit inspired by new album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift is going all out with her new era! Following the unexpected announcement of her upcoming album ‘Midnights’ while accepting the Video of the Year award at the MTV VMAs.

The fan-favorite singer looked stunning entering this new era of music, with her fist outfit of the night, absolutely dripping in diamonds in a sleeveless Oscar de la Renta gown.

And after sharing new details about her new 13-track album, including the cover art, the release date, which will take place October 21st, and a short description of what’s coming, Taylor attended the VMAs after party with a ‘Midnight’ inspired outfit.

The musician changed into a midnight-blue romper embroidered with stars, paired with minimal jewelry, sky-high platform heels and a white furry jacket.

At midnight, Taylor gave more insight on her new music. “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” she wrote on social media.

“The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching - hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”