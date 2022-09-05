Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum share hilarious version of Taylor Swift’s album cover ‘Midnights’

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara are joining in the fun. The two celebrity friends and fellow judges of America’s Got Talent have shared their own version of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated album ‘Midnights,’ after fans of the singer made sure to make the album cover go viral with a number of funny memes.

Sofia and Heidi recreated the artwork by recreating the original photo of Taylor Swift, using the same format. However instead of ‘Midnights’ the title reads ‘Midnightsnacks’ accompanied by a photo of the pair sharing a wafer cookie, while on the set of America’s Got Talent.

The Colombian icon, who recently had a mini reunion of ‘Modern Family’ during the wedding of Sarah Hyland, shared the album cover turned into a meme to her Twitter account, adding three cry-laughing emojis and tagging Taylor Swift and Heidi.

The upcoming album has quickly become viral, following the unexpected announcement of the 13-track record, set to be released on October 21st. “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” she wrote about the new music.

Taylor continued, “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching - hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”