Sofia Vergara reunites with ‘Modern Family’ cast during Sarah Hyland’s wedding: See Pics

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are officially married! The couple celebrated their love over the weeked during an intimate outdoor wedding, inviting their closest friends and family, including Sarah’s former co-stars from the popular show ‘Modern Family.’

One of the celebrity guests was none other than Sofia Vergara, who attended the ceremony with her son Manolo Vergara. The actress looked stunning in a floral black-and-white dress, minimal jewelry and big sunglasses, as it was a sunny day in Santa Barbara, just in time for the wedding.

Sofia shared some photos with the rest of the cast, including one with Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita, and a series of pics with Nolan Gould, Julie Bowen, and Ariel Winter.

The Hollywood star documented the celebration on social media, having a lot of fun and sharing photos of the dinner and the ceremony. “Ciao Solvang!! Fun wedding weekend!!!” Sofia wrote on Instagram.

The 31-year-old bride and the 38-year-old groom tied the knot after starting their romance back in 2016, and went on to share news about their engagement in 2019 after a romantic proposal on the beach.

And while the couple had plans for a wedding in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic forced them to re-schedule. Last month Sarah revealed to E! that she was considering taking her husband’s last name, was she still was not sure.