Sofia Vergara looks amazing in a sundress as she goes to work

Sofia Vergara looked like the picture of summer as she headed out to work in Los Angeles. The actress was photographed heading to the set of “America’s Got Talent” while wearing a peach sundress.

©GrosbyGroup



Vergara was photographed as she readied herself for work.

Vergara wore a long peach dress with flowers on it, pairing the look with some sunglasses, a Dior bag, and some platform heels.

©GrosbyGroup



Vergara smiled brightly at the paparazzi.

She had her hair long and loose and smiled at the camera.

Sofia Vergara is currently one of the judges of “America’s Got Talent,” having the position since the year 2020. She’s joined by Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Terry Crewes. She frequently shares updates of their work on her Instagram, where she shares selfies, funny videos and plenty of behind-the-scenes content.

Recently, Vergara was joined by her former “Modern Family” co-star Sarah Hyland, who made a surprise visit to teh AGT set. When discussing the moment with the camera, Vergara shared that she thought her work day was going to be a normal one. “I was like, ‘it’s gonna be a normal day,’ and then suddenly they tell me over there, ‘you have to be on the stage,’ and then they bring her out,” she said, laughing and hugging Hyland.