Joe Manganiello recalls the time he learned Sofia Vergara was single. The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show to promote his new series Moonhaven. During their conversation, Manganiello opened up about the time he showed Vergara his People magazine placement as “Number One Bachelor in the World.”

Manganiello also revealed that Jess Cagle gave him a heads up that Vergara was single. “For people that don’t know, Jess [Cagle] put me on the cover of People as the ‘Number One Bachelor in the World,’ and someone put their arm around me and said, ‘Kid, that’s not gonna last for very long.’ And they were correct because I was hitched up very shortly after that. So, it was more like a magnet,” the actor joked.

Cagle later asked Joe what he did to “lock it up” with the Colombian actress.

“Well, so what, when we went on our first date when she was in New Orleans. So I flew to New Orleans and took her out, and it was a great first date,” he revealed. “And I went back out to work for a couple of weeks on the road. And then after those two weeks, I came back to New Orleans, but to see her again.”

According to Joe, for his second encounter with Vergara, he had planned to stay in New Orleans for a week. “At that point, I had passed through an airport, and the People magazine was on the cover that week. And so when I wound up seeing her again for the second time, I just said, ‘Look,’” Joe explains, highlighting that “she was in a long-term relationship.”

©Sofia Vergara





“‘Look, you might need to be single. And I understand that. Now I can’t promise you I’m going to be there at the end of your self-discovery process. But like, if you need to be single, I’ll, I’ll understand. I’ll deal with it. Life will go on,’” Manganiello told Vergara.

“I said, ‘But before you make your answer, hold on.’ And I reached into my bag, and I pulled out the People magazine with me as the ‘Number One Bachelor in the World.’ And I put it down on the table, and I said, ‘Numero Uno.’ And then, I slid it across the table to her,” he explains. “And, and she picked up the magazine, she started flipping through it, and I said, ‘You know, you’re skipping my interview. That’s my article.’ She said, ‘Yeah, I wanna see who else is on the list.’“