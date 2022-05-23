Sofía Vergara enjoys the sun wearing a leopard-print bathing suit

Summer is coming soon, and Sofía Vergara is ready! The 49-year-old actress took to social media to share snaps of herself lounging on a pool and wearing a Dolce & Gabbana leopard-print bathing suit paired with Foster Grant sunglasses.

“Finally, the weekend!!🥳🥳,” Vergara captioned the post, adding, “Solecito🌞🌞” and ”#GettingReadyForSummer,“ alongside an emoji of sunnies.

The Colombian star has a close relationship with Foster Grant. In May 202, she launched an eyewear collection that included reading glasses, sunglasses, and sun readers.

“When I turned 40, 41, 42, I started losing my sight. It’s the normal thing that happens at that age. I refused to wear glasses because I felt old. I was like, ‘No, I’m going to hold it. I don’t need them. I don’t need them,’” the actress told People.

“But then I kept squinting to look at my cell phone and to put my chin down. One day, my son was like, ‘Mom, you don’t want to wear your glasses because you think you look old, but you look older, making that squinting face, putting the phone really far away. You’re just getting a double chin by doing that.’ I’m like, ‘How dare you?’” she recalled.

Taking her son’s advice into consideration, Vergara began looking for glasses but “couldn’t find really cute, affordable ones.” Therefore, she partnered with the brand to create a “super affordable, cute, glamorous line.”

“That’s all the glasses I wear right now,” Vergara told the publication. “We’re going to have to use them no matter what at this age, so at least use something that makes you look cute, not like you’re the little grandma.”