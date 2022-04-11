Halle Berry has people talking with her latest bikini photoshoot

Halle Berry doesn’t have to do much to get people talking, and her latest social media post is proof of just that.

Over the weekend, the actress took to Instagram to post her latest photoshoot, posing on the beach in a bikini along with some interesting accessories. While her swimsuit seems to be a basic black two-peice, on top, Berry is wearing a sheer black trenchcoat along with some black lace fingerless gloves.

Her hair is black with some light blonde/grey streaks throughout, which she wore in a beachy up-do. Halle accessorized with some gold bracelets and a pair of studded cat-eye sunglasses.

In her caption, the actress wrote, “Nisi all grown up #BAPSvibes,” referencing her role on the 1997 show B.A.P.S. But, even with her caption, fans think the 55-year-old is referencing another one of her previous roles.

Because of Berry’s light blonde/grey hair and all-black ensemble, a lot of Marvel fans are convinced the actress is reprising her role as Storm in the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

She debuted her new hairdo just last month, which came only a few days after Berry expressed hopes of revisiting her role as Storm once again.

“I would absolutely return to it, it’s a beloved character, I loved playing Storm, and people love Storm,” Berry told Vanity Fair last December. “So, I would absolutely, you know, if we could find a version that would make sense, or a storyline that would make sense, I would absolutely do that, for sure.”