Halle Berry shows off great body in golden bathing suit

Halle Berry looks incredible. The actress shared a photo this past Friday, celebrating her fitness journey and her app Respin.

The post features Halle and Peter Lee Thomas, a celebrity trainer. Halle is wearing a gold bathind suit while Peter is wearing some black swim trunks. “let’s get it this #FitnessFriday We’re counting on you!” she captioned the post. Over the past couple of days, Halle has been sharing posts calling out Respin, a digital health and wellness community that she created.

According to its website, “Respin is a health and wellness platform created to engage readers through learning and exploration around its core pillars of connect, nourish, strengthen, awaken, give, and eternal.” Halle Berry created it in order to shift the way readers approach their health, providing them with a community where they can access like minded people and accessible products that make their lives healthier and better. The website links people to beauty products, towels, fitness clothes, and more.

Halle Berry was one of the biggest stars to be featured in this year’s batch of Super Bowl commercials. The ad, made by the betting website Ceasars Sportsbooks, starred her as Cleopatra.