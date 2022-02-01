Halle Berry gets in shape using just a towel

Have you seen Halle Berry lately? She always looks fantastic, but her most recent workout regimen and the results make us all drop our jaws. The actress and her trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, have been sharing the routine on Instagram and gave Shape the details of a sequence that just might be the perfect at-home routine. And the best part is that this full-body workout only requires a towel and control.

“To get the most out of this workout, it‘s key to move with control rather than prioritizing speed, Thomas tells the publication. “Slower is usually harder, faster is usually easier, and people do things fast to rush through them so they can just get it done,” which can result in injury, he says.

Berry’s abs and lower body workout consist of five moves, with 10-20 reps of each, and you can scale to your ability. According to Thomas, the series was influenced by one of his fitness philosophies. “I just love the idea that you can get a whole lot with very little,” he says.

“I’ll do a ‘resourceful week’ where we’re just using all the things in her path,” he says. “The following week, we’ll do purely outdoor training where we’re flipping tires, we‘re using sledgehammers, we’re using pushing a sled, we‘re doing a lot of animal movements and keeping it primal and fun and integrative and multifaceted versus always being stuck in the gym,” he says.

While the workout is ideal for those of us still spending too much time indoors due to Covid and severe winter weather conditions, Halle Berry challenges herself and takes advantage of the inclement weather. “Once when rain got in the way of an outdoor shoot, I told [Berry] we should literally do a rain check, and she looked at me and goes ‘no, we’re going to work out in the rain, and we‘re going to film it, and it’s going to look epic,’ he recalls.”

Thomas and Berry use the Cooling Towel; however, any mid-sized towel or t-shirt would do the work according to the publication.