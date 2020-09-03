Halle Berry posted a topless photo and her arms look incredible

Halle Berry just recently turned 54 and she is looking sexier, stronger, and better than ever. The actress, who has been very active on her Instagram, has shared once again an incredible picture. The results, a topless photo where her arms look ripped.

“Self-love is never selfish”, says Berry’s message in the caption. This post is pure arms and hundred percent confidence. She is wearing white pants, but her arm muscles are mesmerizing.

The 54-year-old actress recently shared on Instagram an iconic photo showing her toned beach body sporting a beautiful neon crop orange bikini from Boohoo paired with a straw hat.



Although it’s been 18 years since Berry wowed everyone in Die Another Day, it is noticeable that the actress has always taken good care of her diet and reportedly exercises for four hours every day. “One abs move I do incorporate into my workouts pretty often is planks. I never did planks back in the day, but they’ve made a huge difference for my core strength and definition,” Berry revealed in the May 2020 edition of Women’s Health. ”Sometimes, I’ll just hold a plank for as long as I can. My abs start to ache first, but pretty soon my entire body feels like it’s on fire.”



During the week of her birthday, the actress went all out as well. Halle continued her fabulous 54th birthday parade on social media with a tribute to her stint in the 2002 film Die Another Day. Donning a stunning cut-out black bikini and sleek shades (The Coco in caviar black by Privé Revaux), the actress recreated her iconic slow-mo beach walk from the Bond film in her own way. “Leo Season in full effect,” she captioned, adding the hashtag: “#BirthdayWeekendVibin.”

Berry is definitely an inspiration!