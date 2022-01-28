Joseph Baena shows off his bodybuilding poses in his latest Instagram post

Joseph Baena not only looks like his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger; out of all of his children, he’s the one who’s followed in his bodybuilding footsteps.

Beana shared a photo of himself striking a pose and showing off his impressive muscles.

In the photo, Baena is wearing shorts and flexing his arms and legs while standing atop a cliff. “May be a little lighter but I still got the poses down,” he captioned the post, implying that he is normally bulkier.

Baena is following in his father’s footsteps in other ways too, wanting to be an action star. Despite their striking similarities and the admiration he feels for Schwarzenegger, Baena wants to build his career his own way. In an interview with Inside Edition, Baena talked a bit about his parents, his career, and why he chooses to keep his last name.

“‘Well I already have a last name, and I don’t have a problem with my last name. I like my last name,” he said. Then, when talking about his motivations, he mentioned his mother and father, whom he loves and admires. “My mom is one of my main motivators, and seeing her and how she works so hard, I want to make her proud,” Baena said. “Same with my father. What he made of himself from nothing. I mean, both of my parents are immigrants that kind of created something out of nothing. So, seeing them, it‘s been a huge inspiration, and I want to make them proud. I want to make myself proud.”