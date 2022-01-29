Chris Hemsworth shares photo of his ripped arms

Chris Hemsworth shared a photo of his workout and the results are shall we say, impressive. The Marvel lead is hard at work on his fitness, as usual, and shared a photo of his most recent workout, closing out the week in a healthy way.

Hemsworth shared a photo of his last workout of the week, with him working on his arm. The result is impressive, with his arms looking buffer than ever. “Finishing the week strong with some well deserved Iron Punishment!! Get some,” he captioned the post.

Chris Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is one of the buffest film stars in the world. Aside from his acting work, Hemsworth is also known for his fitness regimes and his company Centr, which he made alongside his wife Elsa Pataky. The platform is a digital health and fitness program that curates workouts, meal plans, meditation, and advice from health experts from all over the world.

In his previous post, Hemsworth shared a photo with Pataky of the two eating bubblegum flavored ice cream. Despite the calories, Hemsworth made it clear it was worth it. “Bubblegum flavoured ice cream dipped in sprinkles wrapped in cotton candy 4 weeks worth of cheat meals in one hit and no regrets,” he captioned the post.