Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky go on a romantic walk in London

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky were spotted out on an evening stroll in London. The couple had their arms wrapped around each other for their walk and were dressed appropriately for the chilly weather.

Chris and Elsa looked comfortable with the London weather.

Chris and Elsa were photographed this past Monday, January 24th. Chris was wearing a tan coat and jeans while Elsa wore a black ensemble made out of a puffy jacket and pants.

The two looked comfortable while on a walk with their arms around each other.

A couple of weeks ago, Chris and Elsa were spotted with their kids in Ibiza, stopping by the local market to browse and shop. The family have made the most out of their time in Europe, prompted by Chris’ busy schedule. At the end of last year, he was shooting his film “Extraction 2.” While initially meant to be filmed in Australia, where the Hemsworths’ live, the shooting schedule and location were rearranged due to COVID-19 prevention measures.

Elsa recently shared some photos of a trip she took to Africa. In them, she looked excited to be surrounded by nature and to be visiting the country, which is clearly one she enjoys. “I dreamed of Africa!!” she captioned the post, which featured photos of elephants, videos of herself horseback riding, and more.