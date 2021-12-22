Serena Williams is impressed by Chris Hemsworth’s son and his bow and arrow skills

Chris Hemsworth shared a clip of his son showing off his great bow and arrow skills. Serena Williams was impressed and wrote a message in the comments.

“Don’t try this at home. Took 63 shots in the back of the head before nailing it. Worth it. This stunt was performed by a couple lunatics with complete disregard for their own safety. #fathersonbonding (don’t worry it was a rubber arrow),” Chris captioned the post. In the video, he looks excited as he cheers on his son, who impressively nails the shot.

Many celebrities replied to Chris’s post, including Serena Williams, who paid the boy the best compliment a kid could ever hope to get. “Hawkeye,” she wrote, alongside some clapping emojis. She wasn’t the only person to reference the bow and arrow superhero, with many writing the same or jokingly mentioning the presence of Hawkeye and Thor in the clip. Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, dropped a couple of bow and arrow emojis in the comments.

Chris Hemsworth has been busy working on “Extraction 2,” his Netflix film, which is expected to hit the streamer at some point next year. He was recently in Europe, where he was shooting portions of the film and spending time with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their kids. The family appeared to have a wonderful time as they traveled and took pictures in Prague, Paris, and more.