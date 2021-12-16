Elsa Pataky spends time in Spain with her mother and kids

Elsa Pataky and her kids are back in Spain. The model and actress was seen at SICAB, the famous equestrian trade show in Sevilla.

©GettyImages



Elsa Pataky attending an event earlier this year.

Elsa was accompanied by her kids and was wearing sunglasses and comfortable clothes, trying her best to remain incognito for the duration of the event. According to La Nueva España, Elsa enjoyed her afternoon alongside her kids, whom she didn’t leave alone for a second, enjoying the time spent with family.

Elsa is an equestrian, something that she has tried passing down to her kids. Some years ago, Chris Hemsworth shared a clip of Elsa running and steering one of their kids atop a horse. “My wife is currently leading the rankings in the world-famous sporting event known as “drag a horse around an obstacle course” Her strength and speed is unrivaled,” he wrote.

Elsa also spent some time with her mother, Cristina, with whom she recently shared a photo. The post, a paid partnership with Lancome, talks about her mother’s great skin and her secret to maintaining it.

“Love my mama!” Elsa wrote. “She’s amazing and my greatest inspiration. I always look to her for advice. For skincare, her secret is: keep it simple. Serum, moisturizer, sunscreen, and lots and lots of water.”