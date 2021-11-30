Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s family trip to Prague has been messy and romantic

The Hemsworth family is currently in Prague enjoying food, and the chilly weather. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been sharing adorable photos and videos from the trip over the last few days and it’s clear they are enjoying the special time together. Chris shared the first glimpse into their trip with a hilarious video of a messy-faced Elsa who was enjoying her cream-filled donut without any regrets. “You look good,” he quipped teasing his wife. The actor joked in the caption, “Here in Prague, thankful to have my wife teaching me her fine European dining skills.”

After the cream, Elsa and Chris got romantic recreating a painting of a couple kissing. She revealed in the caption that their son Sasha took the adorable photo, which is impressive. “When you find the right painting on the right moment!” Elsa captioned the gallery of images that included a smiling selfie with Chris and another of him with their daughter India, 9, and one of the twins, either Sasha or Tristan, 7.

On Monday Chris shared another video from the trip making music with one of his boys on what sounded like a xylophone. “This the Hemsworth family version of the chopsticks scene from the movie Big. But instead of that sweet fleet o’ feet duet, my boy plays rhythm while I shred through an overly aggressive solo,” he joked in the caption. The solo was so aggressive the Thor actor even sounded slightly out of breath once he finished dancing.