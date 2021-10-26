Why Chris Hemsworth feared he would be replaced as ‘Thor’ after ‘Civil War’

Chris Hemsworth reveals why he feared he would be replaced as ‘Thor’ from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after not being invited to appear in ‘Captain America: Civil War.’

The Australian star opened up about the 2016 situation in the new book ‘The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,’ confessing that he thought about it for a moment after the press tour for ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron.’

“I remember being on the Age of Ultron press tour, and everyone was talking about Civil War,” the actor continued, admitting he didn’t know what the Civil War project was about, asking the producers “Are you doing a side-project or something?,” to which they responded “Oh no, Captain America, y‘know? The next one is Civil War.”

Chris then found out Iron Man would also be involved in the film, as he was told, “Yeah, but there‘s not just Iron Man. There’s Vision. There‘s Spider-Man…”

The actor thought was “being written out” of the MCU after he asked, “What the hell am I doing?“ and they replied, “You‘re doing your own thing.”

‘Civil War’ introduced Tom Holland as Spider-Man, and featured Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, and Sebastian Stan.

And while Chris was absent for the 2016 movie, he was later present for ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ alongside Mark Ruffalo, before rejoining the rest of the cast in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame.’