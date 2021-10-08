Chris Hemsworth showed off his toned muscles while surfing with his kids

It is no surprise that Chris Hemsworth is in incredible shape and any opportunity he gets to show it off, he will. The 38-year-old was spotted this week with his children shirtless on a beach, enjoying the Australian sun.

The ‘Thor’ actor was photographed by paparazzi the other day showing off his muscular body on a beach in Byron Bay. The actor’s children, who he shares with wife Elsa Pataky, clearly follow in their parents’ athletic footsteps. Two of the famous children were out catching waves with their dad. All three of them wore wet suits and at one point, the 38-year-old actor peeled off his suit to jog in the sand. Talk about a workout!

The entire Hemsworth family is known for being avid gym-goers - his brother Liam and the ‘Thor’ actor’s wife all post about their gym sessions too. Hemsworth reportedly lifts weights everyday, his trainer Luke Zocchi told Eat This, Not That! “For this last Thor, we stuck to a regime of push/pull. It would be split into five days: push for a chest day, pull for back, legs, shoulders, and arms,“ Zocchi explains. ”The biggest thing is supporting that training with nutrition,“ he said in the interview.