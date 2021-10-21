Marvel delays several films including ‘Thor 4’ ‘Doctor Strange’ and ‘Deadpool 3’

Bad news for Marvel and Disney fans! There has been a major delay in some of the most highly anticipated films of 2022, including ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’

The delay was first caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with filming and studio releases postponed, as it was revealed that both Disney and Marvel have some very tight schedules on production.

This time, the delay has affected ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ from March 25 to May 26, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ from May 6 to July 8, the ‘Black Panther’ sequel from July 8 to November 11, ‘The Marvels’ to early 2023 and ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ from February 17 to July 28 of 2023.

Marvel franchises are not the only ones that have suffered a delay on their release date, as it was also announced that the long awaited continuation of ‘Indiana Jones,’ starring Harrison Ford and Antonio Banderas has been postponed from premiering on July 29 2022, to June 30 2023.

Fans of these Marvel Cinematic Universe films are also sharing their concerns on social media, now that it seems there are some unnamed films that have been removed from production schedule, rumored to be ‘Deadpool 3’ and the return of ‘Blade.’

The companies have yet to comment on the delay.