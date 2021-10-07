Antonio Banderas talks about shooting big pictures like ‘Indiana Jones’

Antonio Banderas is getting ready to shoot the upcoming “Indiana Jones” film, the fifth installment of the saga. “Let’s see if I survive the experience,” he said on the Spanish TV program El Hormiguero.

©GettyImages



Antonio Banderas walks the red carpet at the Miramar Hotel.

The Spanish actor is currently going through one of the most prolific periods of his career, working on independent films, American films, and Spanish films. “Indiana Jones” is one of his biggest roles to date, although he’s worked in Hollywood blockbusters before and has experience with the particular ways in which they work.

“I’ve shot films in four weeks and sometimes in less. This film is shooting since June and I’ll finish it in December. It’s an enormous production, it can have up to five different units working simultaneously across different countries.” While it’s amazing for him to be considered for a role of this size, he says that these kinds of projects can be “very impersonal.”

Banderas says he enjoys working on smaller productions since that gives him the chance to get to know everyone involved. “There’s more teamwork and you can have more contact with creators. Films like Indiana Jones are big dinosaurs. What you need to do is focus on what you’re doing and tune out the rest.”

There’s not much known about “Indiana Jones 5,” aside from the fact that Harrison Ford is back to reprise his lead role. The film will be directed by James Mangold, who directed “Logan” to great acclaim, and it co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, and Antonio Banderas. While this is the first Indiana Jones that isn’t directed by Steven Spielberg, the legendary Hollywood director is still involved as a producer.

This is Disney’s first Indiana Jones film; if everything goes well at the box office, it’s very likely for the iconic franchise to continue in one way or another, whether that’s on TV, on Disney plus, or on the big screen.