Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas’ daughter wants to drop her mother’s last name

It seems that Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas’ 25-year-old daughter Stella Banderas Griffith, has decided that she wants to drop her last name, according to new reports.

©@melaniegriffith



Melanie Griffith and Stella have a great relationship.

The actress and actor first met at the 1989 Academy Awards. “I saw this beautiful woman with a cream dress, with pearls,” he said in an ABC News interview. After the two first crossed paths, they were cast together in the 1995 romantic comedy ‘Two Much.’ Banderas and Griffith were married to other people at the time but clearly they fell head over heels for one another.

©GettyImages



It was love at first sight for Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith.

The two got married in 1996 once their other divorces were final. Soon after, Griffith became pregnant with Stella. After 18 years of marriage, the two actors divorced. Now, their famous daughter wants to drop her mother’s last name. The 25-year-old wants to shorten her name to Stella Del Carmen Banderas “by removing the extra last name,” according to the Daily Mail.