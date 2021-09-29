Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas’ daughter wants to drop her mother’s last name

It seems that Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas’ 25-year-old daughter Stella Banderas Griffith, has decided that she wants to drop her last name, according to new reports.
The actress and actor first met at the 1989 Academy Awards. “I saw this beautiful woman with a cream dress, with pearls,” he said in an ABC News interview. After the two first crossed paths, they were cast together in the 1995 romantic comedy ‘Two Much.’ Banderas and Griffith were married to other people at the time but clearly they fell head over heels for one another.
The two got married in 1996 once their other divorces were final. Soon after, Griffith became pregnant with Stella. After 18 years of marriage, the two actors divorced. Now, their famous daughter wants to drop her mother’s last name. The 25-year-old wants to shorten her name to Stella Del Carmen Banderas “by removing the extra last name,” according to the Daily Mail.
“I typically do not use ‘Griffith’ when referring to myself or on documents,” she explained of her request according to legal paperwork. “So, dropping the name would match my regular use.” Reportedly, the young actress’ decision has nothing to do with her relationship with her mother, as stated by the Daily Mail.
The 25-year-old, who has mainly stayed out of the spotlight most of her life, made her acting debut in the 1999 film Crazy in Alabama, which Banderas directed and Griffith starred in, according to People magazine.