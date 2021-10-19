The reason Ryan Reynolds is ready to take a break ‘from movie making’

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed he is ready to take a break from Hollywood, but not to worry, the 44-year-old actor says it will just be temporary.

The ‘Deadpool’ star wants to focus on his family, taking to Instagram to update his fans and followers about finishing his latest film ‘Spirited,’ describing it as “challenging” for him.

Ryan stated that the project “made a whole lotta dreams come true,” and admitted it felt like “the right moment for a breather.”

“Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both,” Ryan shared.

The actor shares 6-year-old James, 5-year-old Inez and 2-year-old Betty, with Hollywood star Blake Lively, who commented on Ryan’s post following the announcement, “Michael Caine did it first.”

Ryan gave some details about the upcoming project, confessing he probably wouldn’t have said “yes‘’ to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true.”

Fans of the actor were quick to express their concern, with Ryan posting a screenshot after seeing the comments. “A sabbatical can last anywhere from two months to a year. In general, six months is the standard length of time for a paid sabbatical,” the screenshot read.