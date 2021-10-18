Blake Lively couldn’t help but troll Ryan Reynolds’ big announcement

No matter how big their spouse’s announcement is, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are always waiting to troll one another.

On Saturday, October 16, the actor star announced that he had finished shooting Spirited, Apple TV+’s musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’A Christmas Carol. As he finished the film, Reynolds also revealed that he was taking a break from his film career.

“That‘s a wrap for me on Spirited,” the Deadpool star wrote on Instagram, posting photos of himself on set with co-star Will Ferrell and other members of the cast and crew. “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer.”

He went on to make his big announcemennt, writing, “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

While this was obviously a sentimental reveal for Ryan to make, his wife had to bring a little humor in, letting the actor know that his little sabbatical isn’t exactly an original idea.

Blake commented, “Michael Caine did it first.”

Here, Lively is referencing an October 15 interview on the BBC Radio show Kermod and Mayo, where Michael was asked if his new film Best Sellers would be his “last picture.”

“I think it would be, yeah. I haven‘t been in the office, obviously, for two years because nobody’s been making any movies I‘d want to do,” Caine responded. “But also, you know, I’m 88. There’s not exactly scripts pouring out [where] the leading man is 88.”

The actor went on to tweet, “I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that.” He also said in a statement to Deadline, “Regarding retirement, I’ve spent over 50 years getting up at 6:00 a.m. to make movies, and I’m not getting rid of my alarm clock!”