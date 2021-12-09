Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth look adorable in Paris

Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth and their kids are looking as adorable as ever as they travel through Paris. The couple has been enjoying their time in Europe together, as Chris shoots for his upcoming movie “Extraction 2.”

Elsa posted a set of images in Paris, where one of her kids, Chris and herself look smilingly at the camera, with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop. Other photos in the post include Chris and Elsa posing alongside some monuments and a photo of Chris alone, making a face at the camera. She captioned it: “Je t‘aime Paris!! And @chrishemsworth.”

The Hemsworths look dressed appropriately for the weather, wearing comfortable and warm jackets that kept them cozy and also comfortable for some touristy activities.

Before their family trip to Paris, Elsa shared some photos of herself traveling alongside some of her closest friends. The group went to Italy and visited the Vatican museum, enjoying some delicious meals. She shared photos of herself in Rome and a group image alongside some friends, where she wrote how happy she was to be reunited with them.

“Two years without seeing my favourite girls is a long time. So happy to be together again,” she captioned the post.