Elsa Pataky enjoys herself out by the pool with some friends

Elsa Pataky is enjoying the sun and her last days in Australia before she gets back to work. She spent some time alongside friends, having drinks and lounging by the pool.

The actress shared a photo of herself with some friends wearing a blue bikini and a sunhat. She also shared an image of herself enjoying a drink. “Life is more fun when you are around @aprilmun and @lukemun. Enjoying the last day in Australia before the trip! 😉” she captioned her post.

As usual, Elsa looked relaxed and beautiful, hanging out with her friends without any makeup on. In a previous post, she’s posing with the same and wearing a white flowy top, which she credits her friend for designing. “So proud of my good friend @natasha_emery for making her dream come true. Loving her beautiful new brand @dunethelabel,” she wrote.

Elsa has been enjoying herself in her home in Byron Bay, Australia, as she prepares for a trip abroad, presumably for work and for meeting up with her husband, Chris Hemsworth, who’s in the U.S. doing reshoots for his upcoming Marvel film, “Thor: Love and Thunder.”