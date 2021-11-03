Elsa Pataky goes shopping barefoot with her kids

Elsa Pataky and her children, Sasha and Tristan, were captured on a shopping trip near their home, in Byron Bay, Australia. She gave one of her kids a piggyback ride as she walked down the street, barefoot.

Elsa and her kids looked comfortable, with soft clothes and their bare feet.

Elsa looked beautiful sans makeup, with her hair in a bun and aviator sunglasses. She was wearing a beige colored top and some comfortable-looking sweatpants with cheetah prints on them. Her kids, twins Tristan and Sasha, also looked comfortable, wearing shirts, shorts and having no shoes on.

Elsa and the kids stopped to look at sunglasses in one of the town’s shops.

The family was spotted looking at sunglasses in one of the town’s shops, with Elsa carrying a sweater and a face mask in one of her hands.

This past week, Elsa Pataky celebrated Halloween alongside her husband Chris Hemsworth and friends. The couple posed together in several photos, where they wore bloody outfits. Elsa dressed up as a bloody nurse while Chris dressed up as a Demogorgon, one of the main villains in the “Stranger Things” TV series.