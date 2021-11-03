Elsa Pataky goes shopping barefoot with her kids

Elsa Pataky and her children, Sasha and Tristan, were captured on a shopping trip near their home, in Byron Bay, Australia. She gave one of her kids a piggyback ride as she walked down the street, barefoot.
Elsa Pataky welcomes spring in Australia with short shorts and an outback hat
Elsa looked beautiful sans makeup, with her hair in a bun and aviator sunglasses. She was wearing a beige colored top and some comfortable-looking sweatpants with cheetah prints on them. Her kids, twins Tristan and Sasha, also looked comfortable, wearing shirts, shorts and having no shoes on.
The family was spotted looking at sunglasses in one of the town’s shops, with Elsa carrying a sweater and a face mask in one of her hands.
This past week, Elsa Pataky celebrated Halloween alongside her husband Chris Hemsworth and friends. The couple posed together in several photos, where they wore bloody outfits. Elsa dressed up as a bloody nurse while Chris dressed up as a Demogorgon, one of the main villains in the “Stranger Things” TV series.
Chris Hemsworth is currently finishing up his upcoming Marvel film, “Thor: Love & Thunder.” This week, he was photographed on set in Los Angeles alongside Natalie Portman, his costar. The film will be the first to introduce a female Thor, played by Portman herself. It will star Tessa Thompson, reprising her role of Valkyrie, and Christian Bale, playing this film’s villain. “Thor: Love & Thunder” will be released in May, 2022.
Hemsworth shared that he was back in L.A. with an Instagram post. In it, he’s seen flexing his muscles and posing in front of a wide assortment of junk food. “Just landed in LA and thought I’d kick things off with a super light healthy meal 💪💪,” he wrote.