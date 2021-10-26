Elsa Pataky welcomes spring in Australia with short shorts and an outback hat

Elsa Pataky is welcoming the new season in Australia with an adorable fashion moment.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday, October 25 to usher in the new season and some warmer weather, writing “Hello spring!! 🌿.”

To celebrate the change of seasons, Pataky put on a pair of black short shorts, a loose khaki blouse, a pair of heeled boots, and a big outback hat to tie it all together.

Even though she was in a shaded area, Elsa finished her look of with a pair of cool sunglasses, putting her hand on her hips to strike a pose for the camera. She also flashed a Mona Lisa smile as she stood in front of a ton of greenery behind her.

Not present in the photo was the actress’ husband, Chris Hemsworth, or their kids: India Rose, 9, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 7.

Through their social media posts, it’s obvious just how much Pataky and Hemsworth love Australia, which is why they always do their part in raising awareness about important issues plaguing the country.

Earlier this year, the Spanish beauty posted a photo of herself to Instagram, holding a brown snake that was wrapped around her neck. The reason for the picture was to raise awareness about Australia’s wildlife.

Under the snap, the Fast and Furious actress captioned her post, “Australia has some of the most fascinating wildlife in the world and as an animal lover I enjoy getting up close and personal with all the amazing species that can be found on the land and in the sea.”