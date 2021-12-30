Chris Hemsworth ditches ice baths for a shirtless ‘snow bath’ to soothe his muscles

Chris Hemsworth knows all about intense workout regimens, which often include ice baths to help speed along recovery after a tough workout--but now, he’s trying something new to soothe his body.

The Thor: Ragnarok actor is currently in Austria as he continues filming the Netflix movie Extraction 2. As he took a break from being behind the camera on Wednesday, December 29, he bravely endured a “snow bath” with a friend before posting a picture of the adventure on Instagram.

“Ice baths are old news. It’s all about snow baths in 2022 🥶,” the 38-year-old captioned his IG post showing him submerged in snow.

It’s clear from the photo that Hemsworth spent some serious time in the cold without a shirt on, with his pecs, neck, and arms all appearing bright red from the freezing tempuratures.

While this “snow bath” looks like an activity that not many would enjoy, it’s not the only winter activity the actor has taken part in this month. Earlier this week, Chris and his family shared photographs and videos from their group ski trip, which seemed a lot more fun.

In one post, Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, shared a series of snaps, including one of her and Chris embracing in a hug in front of a Christmas tree. In another shot from the post, Pataky posted a photograph of herself and Chris with two of their three kids standing together in the snow.

Another photographs featured Chris’ younger brother, Liam Hemsworth, as well as Liam’s girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks.