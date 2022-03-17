Halle Berry celebrates her daughter’s 14th birthday with the sweetest snapshot and message

Halle Berry took to social media to wish her daughter Nahla a happy 14th birthday. The actress honored the teen by sharing an adorable mommy-and-me photo captioned with the sweetest message.

“14 years ago, I was blessed to give birth to an ‘Earth Angel,’ and I named her Nahla Ariela,” Halle Berry wrote. “Humbled by your presence and overjoyed at the same time! Happy Birthday, Nahla boo! ❤️.”

The snapshot shows the mother and daughter walking locking arms while at the beach and enjoying the stunning sunset. Berry is also mom to an 8-year-old son.

The actress rarely shares images of Nahla or Maceo; during an interview with Today, she said she wants to protect their privacy at all costs. “I’ve fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs,” Berry said at the time.

Adding, “I just don’t want to plaster them all over the internet. That just doesn’t feel right for me. They’re gonna do that soon enough. That’s gonna be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts.”