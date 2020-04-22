We get it, we’re use to leaving the swimwear maintenance area to the professional but the time has come. If you’re a rookie to giving yourself DIY-waxes, Nad’s Brand Ambassador and Expert, Natalie Ismiel suggests using hard wax, as strip waxes are a little bit more difficult to do on your own and take practice. Try Nad’s Brazilian & Bikini Wax Kit, $15, the wax formula works on coarse hair while being gentle on skin and results can last up to 8 weeks. If you’re experience, you’re ready for the Nad’s Natural Sugar Wax, $10 as these are ready-to-use wax strips. The beauty guru admits, “With wax kits you have more control over the areas you want to apply wax to. They also help to ensure you are applying the wax thickly and evenly over the area, which is especially necessary for coarser hair.”