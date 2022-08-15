Heidi Kulm says her ‘heart will be sad’ when her daughter Leni moves to New York for college

Heidi Klum is a proud mom. The mother of 4 will have to watch her eldest daughter Leni Olumi Klum leave the nest, but she’s excited about her future. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Heidi gushed over how proud she is of Leni, who graduated highschool, and is moving to New York to attend college. “I am [so proud]. You know, she has her head screwed on right,” Heidi told the outlet.



Leni has been modeling for the last year, but Heidi says her priority is college. “Right now, college is on top of the list. It’s not modeling, and she’s really excited for that next chapter in her life,” she told the outlet.

The 18-year-old will be attending college in Manhattan, which means she will be moving away from home. ‘Unfortunately, she is moving away from home,” Klum continued. “Which is obviously sad but at the same time that she’s got enough to go for it,” she added.

Leni is in a way following in her mother’s footsteps. “I started in New York, so she knows New York inside and out because we shot Project Runway there for so many years,” the Americas Got Talent judge said. “So, she knows it well because I always move my family to New York when we were still filming. So, I think she’s going to have a good time, but my heart will be sad,” she admitted.