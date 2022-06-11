Heidi Klum celebrates her daughter Leni’s high school graduation

Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni, just graduated from high school. Heidi proudly celebrated her achievement, sharing videos and photos of her daughter.

The video shows Leni walking across the stage to get her diploma. While Heidi screams and celebrates, Leni smiles with excitement. “I am VERY proud of YOU,” Heidi captioned the post. She then shared a boomerang of Leni throwing her graduation cap in the air.

Leni shared a photo of herself, smiling and wearing her graduation cap and gown, while showing off her diploma. “class of 2022,” she captioned it.

Heidi Klum is one of the world’s most famous models, something that her daughter has been clearly influenced by. The 18 year old has discussed her experience growing up near the modeling world, and how much that has influenced her choice in careers. “I had grown up going to work with my mom,” Leni said in an interview with Extra magazine. “Ever since 11 or 12 years old I’ve been begging her and then finally I turned 16 and she said that I could finally start modeling.”

Heidi is supportive and proud of her daughter. In an interview with People, she explained how she used her expertise to provide Leni with guidance and how proud she is of her attitude and drive. “I’ve been helping her with deals and she has so many things in the pipeline. It’s really exciting. She’s doing the things I was always dreaming to do!” she said. “I said to her, at the end of the day, you have to be happy with yourself. And don’t do anything you don’t want to do. It’s okay to say no.”