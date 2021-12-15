Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni talks about ‘winging it’ at her first fashion show

Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni, 17, isn’t afraid to follow in the succesful footsteps of her mother. Leni, who’s just starting her career in fashion, said that she wasn’t nervous when walking down the runway on her first Dolce & Gabbana show.

Leni talked about her experience in an interview with Elle Magazine. “I honestly wasn’t that nervous. I sort of just winged it,” she said. The one thing that did make her a little scared was the diamond encrusted Swarovski crown she had on. “I was scared it was going to fall off, so they ended up sewing it to my hair.”

Leni also discussed her love for modeling and how it’s something she’s always wanted to do. She says she wanted to model since she was 12 years old. “My mom wouldn’t let me,” she said, and asked Leni to wait until she was older.

While Leni’s modeling career is on the rise, it isn’t the only artistic pursuit she’s interested in. Leni is also a dancer, something she credits as having given her the guts to walk on the runway without feeling stage fright.

Heidi Klum has talked about her daughter and how proud of her she is. In an interview with People Magazine, she said, “I've been helping her with deals and she has so many things in the pipeline. It's really exciting. She's doing the things I was always dreaming to do!” Heidi has also provided plenty of guidance from her experience as a supermodel. "I said to her, at the end of the day, you have to be happy with yourself," she said. "And don't do anything you don't want to do. It's okay to say no.”