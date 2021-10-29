Watch Heidi Klum’s Halloween horror movie, featuring her husband and kids

Heidi Klum is the reigning queen of Halloween. This year, in lieu of a party, the model and TV personality released a 7-minute short horror film. A really funny and kind of gross one, packed with great practical effects.

Klum released the film through her Instagram account. The plot is classic horror fare and functions as a sequel to the film she released last year’s film, where her children, Leni, 17, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 12, played possessed mummies that killed her. In this sequel, Heidi rises from the dead and is much creepier after having been underground for the past year, sporting some gruesome wounds.

“Pieces of my body fall off [in some scenes]. It was quite nasty to film!” she said, in an interview with People Magazine. Heidi’s film features a bunch of cinematic horror references, like pea soup as projective vomit, immortalized in “The Exorcist.” ”The whole car ride home, it smelled like pea soup,“ she said. ”It was definitely a moment that we all remember from that day.”

Heidi’s kids were excited to be involved, mainly Lou, who volunteered for the main role, the one with the most speaking parts. “Filming was definitely fun and interesting for them to experience. We get to do these weird things together...Lou was so into it,” Heidi explained. ”She‘s very detailed-oriented.”