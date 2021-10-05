Heidi Klum is canceling her annual Halloween party again

Heidi Klum is the hostess with the mostest when it comes to her annual Halloween party. She has been throwing the star-studded party since 2002 and goes all out with her costumes including prosthetics, hours of makeup, and body doubles but the supermodel has decided to cancel the party for the second year in a row due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with TooFab the 48-year-old model explained “With everything happening in the world right now, I feel like it‘s still too early for me to feel okay having a party. So I will not do that this year again.”

©GettyImages



Heidi Klum‘s 19th Annual Halloween Party

Klum said she decided to cancel the party for the same reason she did last year, “Like last year, I feel like it‘s insensitive of me to do that. I don’t want anyone to get hurt because of we‘re having fun on my dime so I don’t want to do that,” she explained. Of course, that doesn’t mean the costume queen isn’t going to be celebrating, “I’m already working on something, because I‘m also a creative person, and I live for that, that’s why I get up every morning because I love it” she said. “I love doing it to myself. I love watching amazing artists doing crazy things, so I‘m definitely doing something because I just have to, for my own, you know?” the spooky season lover added.