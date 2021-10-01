Kourtney Kardashian is ready for spooky season

It’s officially October, which means the spooky season is in full swing. We all know the Kardashians love to decorate for the holidays and based on Kourtney Kardashian’s latest post, she and her house are officially ready for fall.

On Friday, the Poosh founder took to Instagram to post several photos of her beautifully decorated Calabasas, California home. The first photo in the carousel post that was captioned by the 42-year-old, “‘Tis the season!’ is of two giant skeletons standing outside of a door covered in greenery. The next photo was of Kardashian wearing a black skeleton outfit with a horned devil filter.

Keep scrolling to see pumpkins, cobwebs, more skeletons, table decor, and more. Some followers wrote in Kardashian’s comment section, “The Witch’s House in Beverly Hills.” “Happy Halloween miss K.” Another follower wrote, “How did you get TWO skellies?! 😻😻 I have been looking since last year and they‘re always sold out 🥺🥺🥺.”

When she isn’t decorating, Kardashian is throwing wellness events with her Poosh brand. Last week, Kardashian hosted a wellness day that was complete with acupuncture, ice baths, and more. Sister, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to share how scared she was to dip herself into the ice bath.

Even celeb friend, Miranda Kerr attended the event and posted about it on her social media. She captioned a photo, “Thank you @kourtneykardash for the most relaxing wellness & spa afternoon,” Kerr captioned the post, with a series of emojis.

Leave it to Kardashian to be the go-to decorator and wellness guru!