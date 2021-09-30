Kourtney Kardashian spends a relaxing spa day in a black bikini

Kourtney Kardashian looked great as she relaxed by the pool in a black bikini. She basked in the sunlight, laying down in a poolside bed alongside friends like Nicole Williams and Miranda Kerr.

©Kourtney Kardashian



Kourtney and Nicole lounge and enjoy the sun together.

Kourtney’s first photo shows her looking beautiful and tan, wearing a black bikini and black sunglasses. She’s posing alongside her friend Nicole Williams, who’s wearing a similar bathing suit.

She photos were uploaded via Instagram, in post that featured some highlights on a spa day provided by Poosh, the lifestyle company that Kourtney developed and manages. Guests of the event were treated to a dream spa experience, featuring ice baths, healthy and delicious meals, and plenty of relaxation near bodies of water. The event was held over the weekend and it was hosted on Kourtney’s home. Judging by the comments of the attendees, it was a rousing success. “Literally the best day EVER!,” wrote Adrienne Houghton. “Love pOOSH proud of u kourt xo,” wrote Veronique Vicari Barnes.

©Kourtney Kardashian



Kourtney and Miranda Kerr enjoy drinks and a meal.

Other images show her sipping coconut water straight out of the coconut, posing and lounging in a silk bathrobe alongside model Miranda Kerr, views of her home with all of the spa paraphernalia, including tents, masseuses, spa beds, and more. Other notorious guests of her Poosh event include Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker’s daughters, Atiana and Alabama, who were captured in polaroids that Kourtney took pictures of.