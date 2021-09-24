Scott Disick unfollows Kourtney Kardashian and her family on Instagram

Following a public feud and the release of some embarrassing screenshots, Scott Disick continues to make headlines. He now unfollowed the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan and his ex-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.
Keen Instagram observers noticed that Scott unfollowed his two exes, Amelia and Kourtney, and Kourtney’s sisters, Kim and Khloe. Scott and Kourtney were together for almost a decade, with their relationship starting in 2006 and concluding in 2015.
Despite the public riffs that existed between them, the two are co-parents of three kids and Scott remained a big part of the family, being a part of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and being friends with Kourtney’s family.
The feud started when Scott DM’d Kourtney’s ex, Younes Bendjima, to talk about her relationship with Travis Barker. “Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott wrote, sending a photo of Kourtney and Travis kissing. Younes replied: “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS I ain’t your bro,” and posted the screenshots.
Amelia and Scott broke up two weeks ago. US Weekly reports that while the DMs disrupted their relationship, the real reason why they broke up was due to the tension that existed between Scott and Amelia’s mother, Lisa Rinna. “It had a lot to do with how her mom felt about him — she was never a fan,” said the source.
Scott and Amelia dated for almost a year. While they didn’t address their break-up publicly, Amelia posted a quote on one of her Instagram stories that seemed to be a dig at her ex. “The longer you entertain what’s not for you, the longer you postpone what is,” the quote said. “Read that again.” Shortly after, Scott decided to unfollow her.